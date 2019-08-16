Local students honored with Heart of God Ministries scholarship

(Submitted photo) Heart of God Ministries Church, 1703 South Kanawha St., Beckley, under the pastoral leadership of Dr. Fred T. Simms awarded $1,000 scholarships to students July 28 during the morning service. Recipients are, from left, Jaron Simms, Isaiah Francis, Ethan Washington, Miah Cox and India Law. Not shown are Brennah Staunton and Langston Pennix. Reflecting Dr. Simms’ passion for the community and youth, the first scholarship program was inspired in the heart of the late Jimmy Anderson in 2010 with the purpose of blessing college-bound students financially as they pursued educational goals. The original scholarship, which bore the name of Mother Audrey Totten, the late mother of Dr. Simms, and Jimmy Anderson, was the birth of the dream. In February 2015, the dream continued as a new HOGM Scholarship Fund committee was formed and subsequently chaired by Judge Booker and Attorney Gloria Stephens. The first scholarships were dispersed on June 5, 2016. To date, $20,500 in scholarship funds have been awarded; with the acquirements made possible by donors with a heart to support education and enhance the quality of life for our youth. On Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. a Scholarship Benefit Concert will be held at the Heart of God Ministries Church with proceeds earmarked for the fund. Music will be rendered by Dr. Melvin Russel and the musicians for Christ from Charlotte, N.C., “The Community Choir” (a group comprised of many singers from various churches and choirs in the area) and special guests soloists. Your tax-deductible individual and corporate donations are accepted year-round as well as during the event.