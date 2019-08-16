Local students honored with Heart of God Ministries scholarship

Heart of God Ministries Church, under the pastoral leadership of Dr. Fred T. Simms, awarded $1,000 scholarships July 28 to seven local students.
Recipients include Jaron Simms, Isaiah Francis, Ethan Washington, Miah Cox, India Law, Brennah Staunton and Langston Pennix.
Reflecting Dr. Simms’ passion for the community and youth, the release said the first scholarship program was inspired by the late Jimmy Anderson in 2010. He wanted to bless college-bound students financially as they pursued educational goals.
The original scholarship bore the name of Mother Audrey Totten, (the late mother of Dr. Simms) and Jimmy Anderson. In February 2015, the Heart of God Ministries Scholarship Fund committee was formed and subsequently chaired by Judge Booker and Attorney Gloria Stephens. The first scholarships were dispersed on June 5, 2016.
To date, $20,500 in scholarship funds have been awarded. The release said the scholarships have been made possible "by donors with a heart to support education and enhance the quality of life for our youth."
A Scholarship Benefit Concert will be held Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. at the Heart of God Ministries Church, with proceeds earmarked for the fund. Music will be rendered by Dr. Melvin Russel and the Musicians for Christ from Charlotte, N.C., “The Community Choir” (a group comprised of many singers from various churches and choirs in the area) and special guests soloists.
Tax-deductible individual and corporate donations are accepted year-round, as well as during the event. Everyone is invited for an evening of uplifting music and word.
Heart of God is located at 1703 South Kanawha St. in Beckley.
