The mood at Maxwell Hill Elementary School was one of excitement on Tuesday, principal Amanda Richmond said, as students returned for the first day of school after the state Board of Education called last week for a return to a regular five-day school week.
"We're all really excited," Richmond said Tuesday afternoon. "The teachers are excited.
"The students seem to be excited to be here. I certainly am.
"It kind of feels like the first day of school."
School was cancelled last school year in March due to Covid-19, a highly infectious disease that can be fatal. Raleigh County schools have been on a blended schedule this school year, with two days of in-person instruction and three days of distance learning. Students have been split into two groups, based on surnames, in an effort to help students social distance while in class together.
Students across the state were to return to class for five days a week by March 3, following Justice's declaration and guidelines released by the West Virginia Board of Education.
Raleigh County Board of Education voted that students return to school on Monday, March 1.
But students and teachers were forced to wait an extra day when flooding in various parts of the county on Monday led Raleigh Superintendent David Price to cancel school on Monday.
On Tuesday, classmates reunited in full for the first time in nearly a year. Again, Richmond returned to the word "excited" to describe students' reaction to seeing one another.
"The kids were excited to see some of their friends they hadn't seen for awhile," she said. "I think some of them were very excited to have the opportunity to see some of their friends."
Elementary and middle school students have returned to school full-time, despite the color on the Covid map released by state officials. High school students will not attend school in person if the map appears red, meaning a higher prevalence of Covid.
Students are required to wear masks during school and while on buses. They are required to maintain social distance, although state regulations now permit three feet of social distance, rather than six, and students are permitted to sit five to a lunch table rather than three.
Richmond reported that Maxwell Hill Elementary students had plenty of space to do their work in school on Tuesday. She said that parent pick-up and drop-off was the most crowded part of the day, with double the number of cars on the school lot.
Otherwise, overcrowding was not a problem.
"Our numbers aren't overloaded at all. Our numbers are good," Richmond said.
"We still have some students doing virtual, so it has relieved a lot of our class sizes, so they're not too large," she said. "We're able to still keep distancing between our students, and safety, of course, is still our number one priority."
She said all normal Covid protocols are still in place at the school.
Richmond said she supports the return to a five-day week.
"I do think it's time we're in class together to focus on instruction," she said. "I do think kids are better being here in person."
She said at-risk students are particularly supported by being in school.
"We're glad to have them back in class," she said. "We can certainly help them more here, in person, than we're able to, remotely."
At Woodrow Wilson High School, principal Rocky Powell reported more than 200 of the 1,300 Woodrow Wilson students are enrolled in virtual learning, while 100 more attend the Academy of Careers and Technology (ACT) in a different building on the campus.
Woodrow Wilson is the district's largest high school.
Powell said that about 1,000 students will be attending each day. That was about how many students were in class on Tuesday.
"Everything has been the same. We're just a little more crowded," Powell said. "We're trying to do as well as we can on our social distancing in the hallways and classrooms.
"We're trying to make sure all of our classes are three feet apart, everything is social distanced and cleaned before and during and after school.
"So we're trying to do everything the same way we have done."
Lunch is a particular challenge. To keep students three feet apart, said Powell, administrators and teachers are being creative. In the lunchroom, five people sat at a table, each with a chair in between to maintain social distance.
"We're having some picnic tables made up," he reported. "The (ACT)'s going to help us out making picnic tables."
He said seven to 10 picnic tables will be available. Meanwhile, administrators are working on additional plans to handle the larger student body.
"When the weather breaks, they can go outside," Powell said. "We're also going to use our 'overflow room.'"
He said the room can accommodate about 15 students.
"It will kind of help us with this," he said. "Today was our first day, of course, and so we're just trying to work our way through this."