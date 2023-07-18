Canyon Rim Rotary Club will host the 20th Taste of Bridge Day, also known as “The Taste,” on Friday, Oct. 20.
The annual event is held on the third Friday of October. The Taste kicks off West Virginia’s largest one-day festival, Official Bridge Day, and is a fundraising event for the Fayette County-based Rotary Club.
The event is free to attend with tasting tickets (food sample prices) ranging from $1 to a maximum of $8. Funds raised from this event benefit the Canyon Rim Rotary Club in their community service projects and numerous donations to charitable organizations, especially those that support children in the local community.
The Taste of Bridge Day takes place at Adventures on the Gorge located in Lansing. Attendees enjoy beautiful views of the New River Gorge as well as the New River Gorge Bridge while tasting a sampling of Fayette County and West Virginia cuisine prepared by local food vendors.
Restaurateurs, food trucks, caterers and smokers enter a friendly competition in which menu categories include Best Appetizer, Best Entrée, Best Dessert and People’s Choice. The event also highlights local creatives with an art display, as well as local arts and crafts vendors. Dave Runion will present live music.
Local restaurants and budding chefs are invited to participate by completing an application. The vendor/entry fee is $50. Proceeds from tickets turned in to each vendor will be split between the vendor (60 percent) and the Rotary Club (40 percent). Arts and crafts vendor registration is also $50 for a 10’x10’ outdoor space. Applications for all vendors can be obtained by emailing tasteofbridgeday@gmail.com.
Tickets are $1 each and organizers recommend purchasing at least 20 tickets per adult. Tasting tickets are available online at www.officialbridgeday.com/taste or purchase in person at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and United Bank.
The Canyon Rim Rotary is excited to present the 20th Taste of Bridge Day and would like to thank annual partners and sponsors, including Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Adventures on the Gorge, United Bank, Starry Eyes Media, 59 News and WTNJ. Rotary also welcomes its new sponsors Lewis Nissan, Appalachian Queen Consulting, and Pendleton Community Bank, as well as any future sponsors. The Taste is always looking for new sponsorships. Email Mandy Wriston at tasteofbridgeday@gmail.com for sponsorship packages or questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.