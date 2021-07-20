A local restauranteur who was well-known for his generosity towards the Beckley community was reported dead on Monday, Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian confirmed Tuesday.
Beckley police were notified of Brian Williams' passing and filed a report, but Williams' death was not being investigated as a homicide on Tuesday, according to BPD Lt. Morgan Bragg.
Bragg stated that more information will not be available until the State Medical Examiner's Office issues a report.
"It appeared to be medical, though," Bragg added. "There were no signs of violence, or anything of that sort."
Police did not provide additional details on Tuesday.
Tim Berry of Tim Berry Real Estate, a former at-large representative on Beckley Common Council, said Tuesday that he knew Williams from his work on Council and as a real estate agent and fellow business owner.
"Brian Williams was very involved with the community-at-large and civic groups," said Berry. "He always greeted you with a smile and a handshake.
"Our area will, sadly, miss Brian, as he was not only a fine businessman but a friend who was always ready to help and be involved.
"He will be missed, greatly."
Williams was supportive of other business owners. During the governmental Covid-19 shutdown in 2020, Williams reached out to local media to request positive publicity for businesses that had been impacted.
On July 2, Padrino's of Beaver owner Christy Bahr announced on Facebook that Williams had purchased her popular Beaver restaurant.