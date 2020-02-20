A Beckley Primary Care physician assistant was arrested Monday after allegedly hitting another man in the face with a wine glass at a local Italian restaurant.
According to documents obtained from the Raleigh County Magistrate Court, Bryan Scott Stafford, 50, of Beckley, struck the victim in the face with a wine glass at Pasquales Italian Restaurant on Harper Park Drive in Beckley.
Documents stated the victim received 56 stitches caused by the incident, and lost movement in his face.
Deputy J.E. Stover with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office reported in the criminal complaint stated the victim had no connections with Stafford. The victim also stated the altercation was unprovoked, and the two individuals had been having causal conversation prior to the incident.
According to the complaint, the victim went on to explain he was unsure why Stafford struck him with the glass, and witness statements and video footage corroborate with the his statement.
Deputy Stover reported he attempted to speak with Stafford following the incident, but he was too intoxicated to provide a statement.
Stafford was charged with malicious wounding, and upon turning himself in Tuesday, he was able to post his $10,000 bond.
Along with his duties as a physician's assistant, Stafford also serves as the vice president of Beckley Primary Care.
