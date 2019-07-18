LEWISBURG — Racial slurs were all-too common in West Virginia in the late 1950s, when 5-year-old Loretta Young became one of the first African American girls chosen to integrate Ronceverte Elementary School.
When confronted at recess on her first day at school by a classmate calling her an abhorrent epithet, Young took a stand and shoved the boy into a mud puddle, dampening his enthusiasm for taunting.
“When I hear that word, it sickens me,” Young told Lewisburg city officials and others gathered in council chambers Tuesday evening.
But, she asserted in printed remarks distributed to the media, “The hatred and discrimination of 60 years ago remains very present today.”
Greenbrier County Schools are still afflicted in 2019 with instances of bias, Young said.
“The current reality is that a vast majority of African American, Hispanic, Korean and other non-white children in Greenbrier County experience racial discrimination on a daily basis,” Young maintained in her written statement.
She pointed to an “inequity in the consequences placed on students of color versus Caucasian children,” saying data has been presented to the state Board of Education indicating the school suspension rate is nearly three times higher per capita for children of color.
Young is a founding member of Race Matters in Education (RME), an offshoot of the Race Matters Summit that was held in Lewisburg in early 2018. The group’s stated purpose is to establish a collaborative effort with the Greenbrier County Board of Education, teachers and administrators, parents and students, and the broader community to address what Young called an “epidemic of racism.”
In one of the first meetings RME held with school officials, an administrator denied that racism was an issue, only to later admit that students were “throwing around the N-word,” according to RME member Scott Miller.
Young said she is disappointed that the word which so antagonized her on her first day of school is still bandied about in the county’s schools.
“I’m concerned about my community,” she said. “I believe in our community and believe we can do better in Greenbrier County. We’ve got to do better.”
She said continuing with the status quo only plays into the negative narrative that outsiders attach to West Virginians.
“I want to prepare our kids for tomorrow,” Young said. “I don’t want us to be part of the problem. I want us to be part of the solution. We have to prepare these children to be part of a multi-cultural workforce.”
A key component of RME’s goals is establishing a “restorative justice” program in the schools, whereby students accused of wrongdoing and those who have been harmed are brought together in a safe space and encouraged to talk through their differences. This program, Young said, would provide an alternative to suspensions in certain instances. It’s already in place in Calhoun County, she said.
In order to better explain the concept of restorative justice, RME wants to bring the movie “Healing Justice” to Greenbrier County, Young said. The event will conclude with a panel discussion about the movie’s content.
A longer-term project that Young invited Lewisburg officials to participate in is a multi-cultural festival that is still taking shape.
Mayor Beverly White thanked Young and Miller for the presentation about the programs of Race Matters in Education and encouraged them to share their message with city officials in Ronceverte and White Sulphur Springs as well.
