Local nurse receives companywide award

A registered nurse from Raleigh General Hospital has been named the recipient of the 2019 LifePoint Health Mercy Award.
Cereatha Kinzer, who serves as a registered nurse in the hospital’s endoscopy department, was honored for the exceptional care she provides to patients and for her numerous humanitarian efforts throughout the Beckley community.
The release said the companywide Mercy Award is given annually to one of nearly 60,000 LifePoint employees who has profoundly touched the lives of others and embodies the spirit and values upon which the company was founded.
It was established in 2001 to honor the life and legacy of the late Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), and is the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.
“Cereatha is the epitome of what it means to embody our mission of Making Communities Healthier, both inside and outside our hospitals’ walls,” said David Dill, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of LifePoint Health. “Her tireless compassion and the genuine kindness she shows to her patients and neighbors is humbling and inspiring, and we are thrilled to honor her with this prestigious award.”
A veteran employee of RGH, Kinzer is affectionately known by her colleagues as “Momma Bear” for her ability to help her patients feel more comfortable and better understand their care plan, and also for taking new employees protectively under her wing.
She has organized numerous fundraising efforts in the community and volunteers with her family at the local animal shelter. She also donates her time to a local homeless shelter and has been known to host the less fortunate in her home for dinners, help them find work and purchase items they need.
Additionally, Kinzer delivers toys to children in need through Mac’s Toy Fund, supports veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project and volunteers with the Safe Haven campaign, which provides assistance to expectant mothers suffering from drug addiction.
“Cereatha is a shining light at RGH, and I am so proud that she is receiving this momentous recognition,” Matt Roberts, Raleigh General CEO, said in the release. “Whether she is providing compassionate care to a patient, offering a car ride to a fellow colleague or opening her home to those less fortunate, her positive influence is felt far and wide and is making a real difference in our community.
“She is an inspiration to all of us as we continue to advance our mission and improve the health and well-being of the community we serve.”
Kinzer was honored Aug. 28 with the award at a ceremony held in Nashville, Tenn.
