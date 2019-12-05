Beckley musician Lady D, known widely around the southern West Virginia area and beyond, will be celebrating her 60th birthday Saturday at the Ambrosia Inn in Beckley, and all of the community is invited to attend for "A Night at the Ambrosia."
Doris Fields, known as "Lady D" will celebrate her "60th trip around the sun" to show off the local landmark located at 611 N. Kanawha Street in Beckley.
The birthday celebration, which will last from 7 to 10 p.m., will include live music from Lady D and MI$$ION, for a "certified get-down," as she called it. Music will also be performed throughout the night by DJ Mechanical Renegade.
Lady D has called the celebration a "Grown Folks Party," so those who attend must be 25 years old or older, and admission is $20 per person or $35 per couple.
Lady D said as of Thursday afternoon, they had roughly 50 tickets sold, and while space is limited and can only accommodate around 100 guests, she encourages folks to get their tickers while they're still available.
"We would love to have a full house," Lady D said. "It will just be a really good, fun time, and a good opportunity for more local people to come out and be more of a part of the community."
The celebration will include live music, raffles, prizes and giveaways. A dinner buffet and holiday beverages will also be on deck, which will be included in the price of admission.
Sheila Cain, one of the partners at The Ambrosia Inn, hopes Lady D's birthday bash will be the start of a new beginning, so to speak, by opening the eyes to the community on what all the establishment has to offer.
"We just want people to know we are open, and we're here," Cain said. "We hope this will be an opportunity for Lady D to perform here more often."
Cain hopes Saturday's party will open doors for other musicians to perform at the Ambrosia Inn in the future.
"The Inn is always open for hosting holiday parties, weddings, or other events, aside from just being a place for people to come and stay," Cain said. "We want people to come and visit, and enjoy West Virginia, to meet new people and explore the area."
Tickets for this weekend's event can be purchased in advance at https://lady-d-106846.square.site/, and they will also be available at the door. However, your name must be on the guest list prior to purchase.
For more information or to purchase tickets by phone, call 567.525.8016, or email ladie_d@hotmail.com.
