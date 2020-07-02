Funeral services were held Wednesday for a Beckley man who died of injuries sustained in a wreck on Interstate 77 on Monday.
Raymond M. "Slim" Cox, 63, died Monday.
According to West Virginia State Police reports, Cox was alone in a Jeep and driving north near the 16-mile marker in Summers County around 1 p.m. when his vehicle hit a tanker truck that was transporting salt brine, near Bluestone Travel Plaza.
The tanker truck’s driver had nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. M.S. Horton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Control. Horton told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor. Road construction may have played a role, he added.
"As far as we can tell from what I’ve gathered so far – I haven’t completed an investigation – the traffic construction is right around the curve, and traffic was backed up around here and moving very slow,” Horton said on Monday.
The Jeep and the tanker collided, with the tanker coming to rest on its driver’s side, and its cab on top of the Jeep’s rear section. The tanker was hauling salt brine, which is used at natural gas wells, Horton said.
The tanker driver was the sole occupant of his vehicle.
According to his obituary, Cox had retired from the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health Safety and Training in March 2020 and had plans to bowl, camp, visit the beach, spend time on his boat, travel and spend time with his family, friends and neighbors.
Horton was not immediately available on Thursday afternoon to answer additional questions about the fatal crash.