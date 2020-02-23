During a Sunday church service and celebration of Beckley unity on Sunday morning, Woodrow Wilson High School Lady Flying Eagles head basketball coach Brian Nabors broke his silence.
Surrounded by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, Ward III Councilman Frank Williams, Miller Hall of the West Virginia Board of Education and Bishop Fred Simms, Nabors stood with his team and spoke publicly, alluding to a Feb. 11 basketball game at Greenbrier East High School in which his brother, assistant coach Gene Nabors, was suddenly tackled by a uniformed West Virginia State Police trooper and in which Gov. Jim Justice called the Woodrow team "a bunch of thugs."
"We really appreciate, just really appreciate, all the text messages and phone calls and just the support of the City of Beckley behind us," Nabors told congregation of an estimated 250 churchgoers. "These young ladies here, you're looking at, are just divine, committed young ladies.
"This is my family right here, along with their parents," he said. "We just have a great supporting cast within this program.
"I'm just thankful for the young ladies, for the coaches, which are my brothers," Nabors said. "I just thank my parents for raising us the way they did, raising us with character."
Nabors made the comments at Heart of God Ministries on South Kanawha Street, before the church's predominantly black congregation. City officials attended the special service to show support for the Lady Flying Eagles and their coaches.
Justice, who is head coach for the Greenbrier East High School Lady Spartans, called the team "thugs" on Feb. 11, during a heated moment when the game between two rivals got canceled when the Lady Spartans had a six-point lead.
Greenbrier East is 89 percent white and five percent black.
WWHS has a 19 percent black and 72 percent white population, and both Brian and Gene Nabors are black.
Justice later apologized for using the word "thug" and said he did not realize the word could carry a racial connotation. He has been criticized for speaking badly of high school athletes in his state and for applauding when Woodrow left the floor of the Greenbrier East gymnasium.
A West Virginia State Police trooper tackled and handcuffed Gene Nabors during the fracas, which was allegedly started behind the Flying Eagles bench by a Greenbrier East parent.
State Police have since charged Greenbrier East parent Stephen Damon with disorderly conduct.
A West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) investigation has cleared Gene Nabors of wrongdoing, but State Police have charged him with obstructing an officer.
Gene's son, Donte Nabors, has been charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
The Nabors' attorney, Randolph McGraw, says the charges against the two men are bogus.
Brian Nabors said the City of Beckley has stood behind the Lady Flying Eagles since Feb. 11.
The coach said he had asked the church to pray for him when he began coaching this past basketball season. Weeks before the events of Feb. 11, Nabors said, a church member had testified that a "storm was coming," he recalled.
"When all this stuff took place, my dad told me last night, he said, 'One of the members said ... the storm was coming," Nabors reported. "They (the team members) can vouch that we actually prepared them for what has taken place.
"We've prepared them for this."
Nabors added that the Flying Eagles can't lose because "God is on our side." He said that, in a difficult situation in the past, he had asked God to show him if he should be coaching.
"During this situation, I prayed," Nabors said. "I asked God, if this is for me, let me know. If I'm not supposed to be coaching, let me know.
"I believe in my spirit He spoke to me. He said, 'I'm going to allow you to coach. However, you've got to bring these young people closer to Me.'
"That's what I've been trying to do," Nabors reported.
He alluded to the events of Feb. 11, which started when a Greenbrier East player allegedly elbowed a Woodrow Wilson player in the face.
"A few wise men told me, when you start getting close to God, watch out, Satan is after you," said Nabors. "And I believe that's what it is. Satan is coming after us.
"They (the players) know this. Satan's coming after us.
"We're just going to continue to stand strong in the love and support of this community.
"We're going to make you proud," said Nabors, drawing loud applause and shouts. "We want to continue to represent ourselves the right way, with good character, and give God all the glory, for all things.
"We thank you, and continue to support us," Nabors said. "Because we're not done.
"We're not done."
Coaches and players were presented plaques and gift cards from Heart of God Ministries.
The special service was planned by Heart of God lead pastor Bishop Fred Simms.
Simms said he was in Charlotte, N.C., when he learned of the Feb. 11 incidents.
"I'm not a fan of negative publicity," said Simms. "I think our children are just that.
"I found out that, if you want to make my wife mad, along with me, mess with our children."
Simms said he decided to host the service to show support for the Lady Flying Eagles.
"I just wanted to take time today to recognize Woodrow Wilson coaches and their basketball team," said Simms. "Some things has been said that should've never been said, and some names was called that should've never been called.
"I love our community. I love our city," said Simms. "I love our representatives, and I was hearing a lot of things, but I wasn't hearing much from the public."
He said he appreciated that Woodrow Wilson Principal Rocky Powell spoke in support of the coaches and team.
"I heard the superintendent for Greenbrier East speaking that he was standing by Gov. Justice," said Simms. "I said, 'Well, we need to stand by our team and coaches,' because if you aren't careful, the enemy is so cunning and so crafty, he can sow seeds of discord that can rule the future for our young people."
The Register-Herald had published photos of five Woodrow Wilson players whom the WVSSAC gave brief suspensions for leaving the bench during the game. One player had left the bench after Justice and Brian Nabors were called to speak with referees. The other four left the bench to check on their assistant coach, who had been pushed to the floor by a state trooper and handcuffed in front of them.
"Seeing their faces on the front page of the newspaper, and I said, 'These are not criminals. These are souls,'" said Simms. "These are precious young people, great basketball payers, and I'd rather see them getting their scholarships."
Simms quoted from the Book of Psalms, "I will praise thee (God), for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.
"I don't care what nobody tells you," the pastor told the girls. "You have been fearfully and wonderfully made.
"God has a purpose for your life," he added.
Mayor Rappold drew cheers when he announced, "Beckley is a City of Champions."
Rappold said "men of character," including former Woodrow coaches Jerome Van Meter and Dave Barksdale, had imparted their character to the students they coached.
He also recalled an incident in 1995, when a Greenbrier East player tripped Gene Nabors, who was a Flying Eagles basketball player and going for a layup.
"The cheapest shot in the world, that a basketball player can make against another basketball player, is to catch him when he's not defensive, in the air, when he's going for a layup, and knock his legs out from under him, and this happened," Rappold recalled. "Gene went sky-high for the layup, and the Greenbrier East competitor chose to undercut him and basically make him defenseless, cut his legs out from under him, and Gene came down with such a crashing blow, we were all concerned.
"We were all upset Beckley fans," the mayor recalled. "But did we call that kid a 'thug?'
"No. We didn't. We knew it was a dirty play, and we were so thankful Gene wasn't seriously injured, that we went on about our way.
"We know what the City of Champions means to us," he added.
Miller Hall, whom Justice appointed to the State Board of Education in 2017, also addressed the players and coaches.
A former Woodrow Wilson High principal and 1971 graduate of the school, Hall roused the congregation with a fiery and spiritual speech. He quoted the late author Maya Angelou and Rev. Jesse Jackson, an American politician.
"We're gonna get through it," said Hall. "When we walk out of here, we're going to be better.
"As has been the case for most West Virginians, we have always faced challenges with true determination," said Hall. "And as Maya Angelou explained so powerfully in her poem, 'Still, I rise.'
"The same is true for our community and our state as a whole," he said. "We will rise, and you will rise. You will rise.
"I promise you, you will rise," Hall continued.
Calling the Feb. 11 game "the elephant in the room," Hall said that he had cried over the events.
"You have to let go, and let God," he told the girls.
He pointed out that the team had received unwelcome local, state and national attention after the game.
"Sometimes, you can't control what comes out of somebody else," Hall said. "You can only control yourself.
"You have kept your calm and your composure during difficult circumstances," he said. "I commend you for that."
He said that the next step is a "healing process."
"I've been where you've been," Hall said to the athletes. "I've been told I won't amount to anything, but here I am to tell you that you are somebody.
"Don't let nobody tell you that you're nobody, because you're somebody," he said. "Rise to the occasion.
"You are talented young ladies," he added. "Be proud of who you are.
"You're strong. You're intelligent. You're talented."
Hall urged the community to nurture the athletes.
"The Lord your God goes with you," Hall told the team. "He will never leave you, nor forsake you.
"We as a community must embrace, support and nurture these young ladies," he added. "I know we can rise above the issues we're facing right now and come out stronger on the other side.
"We have to do it together. We can only truly rise when we rise together."
Simms asked the Flying Eagles and coaches to come to the front for a special presentation.
"Y'all didn't lose that game the other night," he told the players. "Y'all won.
"Let me tell you why you won. You won because you didn't allow the devil to take you to snake level. You won."
A special video of the Lady Flying Eagles was presented during the service.
The Register-Herald has emailed State Police spokeswoman Capt. Shallon Oglesby to inquire if State Police have launched an internal investigation of the trooper's actions on Feb. 11.
Oglesby had not yet responded on Sunday afternoon.