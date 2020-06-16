As Fayette countians continued their recovery from severe flash flooding on Sunday, government agencies and community groups chipped in to move the process along.
Household cleaning supplies were distributed at the Whipple Company Store and Minden Community Center on Tuesday afternoon on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Representatives from the Fayette County Health Department were also on hand to provide vaccinations and offer health information for those impacted by the flood. For those with health-related questions associated with the flood, contact the FCHD at 304-574-1617.
Representatives from Oak Hill-based Warm Hands From Warm Hearts were present, too, offering comfort packs and assistance in other ways. Besides the cleaning supplies, bottled water was distributed.
Among those who showed up to get supplies to assist in the early stages of recovery was Kathleen Bryant, who lives in the shadow of the Whipple Company Store. Bryant, a lifelong resident of the community, said the water came "almost up to my porch" as it coursed downhill from neighboring Oak Hill on Sunday. She lost all of the underpinning to her camper, and she also lost propane tanks.
"It was pretty bad," said Bryant.
"Where we live on the flat right down in through here, mine and her's (sister Angie, who lives two doors down) get the worst," Kathleen Bryant added. "We get all the trash."
During the storm, a utility pole fell near her location, and other debris collected in the area around her house, she said.
Kathleen Bryant said emergency personnel arrived Sunday to see if she needed rescued.
"I told them 'Nope, I just bought this camper and bought the land, and I'm going down with it if it goes down,'" she said.
• • •
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WV DEP) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Region addressed concerns from the Minden community of potential effects Sunday's flooding may have had on the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek Area Superfund Site.
According to a press release, EPA has been in contact with its local partners to assess the status of the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek Superfund Site — currently on EPA’s National Priorities List (NPL) — and the surrounding areas.
WVDEP was on the site on Monday, June 15, the release indicated. Initial inspections revealed no significant damage to the cap structure or other recent work performed by EPA and its contractors. There is no indication that capped site material was transported away from the site.
WVDEP and EPA officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and the site.
For more information on the Shaffer Equipment/Arbuckle Creek NPL site, contact EPA Region 3 at r3press@epa.gov. Questions or concerns regarding other potential impacts from the flooding should be directed to appropriate city and county agencies.
• • •
The City of Oak Hill is working in cooperation with the Fayette County Office of Emergency Management and several other local and state agencies to assist residents of Fayette County in recovering from the flooding.
Part of the process is the removal of flood debris. To help facilitate debris removal throughout the county, officials are asking any resident that needs assistance in removing flood-related debris or flood-damaged appliances from their home or property to fill out the questionnaire found at the link below. The action is critical to helping officials accurately estimate the level of assistance needed as aid is sought from the State of West Virginia.
The questionnaire is for all residents of Fayette County, not just Oak Hill residents. It can be located at https://arcg.is/0TqzL0.
