Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.