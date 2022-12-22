In response to this week’s weather forecasts, a quartet of local organizations will open a warming station in Oak Hill that will be available until the end of March of 2023.
The warming station, located at 319 Main St. E., Oak Hill, will be available any time when the temperature is at or below 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Fayette County Office of Emergency Management, partnering with the United Way of Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/Fayette County, announced the opening of the warming station on Wednesday.
When weather predictions forecast below-freezing temperatures, including wind chill, the warming station will be open if the temperature drops to 15 degrees or below.
Warm Hands from Warm Hearts/Fayette County will accept guests beginning at 8 p.m. on nights when the temperatures are 15 degrees or below, and will stay open overnight until 7 a.m. the following morning. If the temperature stays below 15 degrees, the station will reopen at 8 p.m. the following evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.