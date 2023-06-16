Counties and municipalities in West Virginia are beginning to brainstorm how they’ll spend millions in opioid settlement funds.
While local governments involved in West Virginia’s suits have signed an agreement crafted by the attorney general’s office which outlines exactly how the funds can be spent, the question of how those dollars will be spent seems like a much loftier task.
This very topic was broached during a Raleigh County Commission meeting on Tuesday when commissioners were given an update on the settlement by Beckley attorney Chris Davis, who is also representing several other local governments in the suit.
Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said the commission has a few ideas on how they’ll spend some of the funds, but those plans will not even make a dent in the millions that the county is expected to receive from the settlement.
“We’re gonna have a deputy go into the high schools and middle schools and give a presentation on people who are on drugs, showing pictures of the face, teeth gone and blah, blah. That’s done been settled,” Tolliver said. “But you got to figure that’s just $100,000 a year.”
In a letter sent to the Raleigh County Commission by the attorney general’s office, the negotiated opioid settlements are said to total “over $1 billion.”
Raleigh County’s share of those funds is expected to be in the millions.
As outlined in the terms in the West Virginia First memorandum of understanding (MOU) which local government had to agree to in order to receive settlement money, 24.5 percent of the settlement dollars after attorney fees will go directly to the counties and cities, 72.5 percent will flow to the West Virginia First Foundation for the purpose of engaging in opioid mitigation strategies and 3 percent will be held in trust by the state.
Davis has told commissioners that the time has come for Raleigh and all the local governments in their region to elect a director to serve as their designated representative on the West Virginia First Foundation board.
The West Virginia First Foundation board is to consist of 11 members with five appointed by the governor and six selected by one of each of the six districts outlined in the MOU.
In a letter sent to the Raleigh County Commission by the attorney general’s office, all regions in the state have until July 17 to select a director for their region to serve on the board.
Raleigh County has been placed into Region 6 with Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Summers, Webster and Wyoming counties.
In those 11 counties, more than 60 local governments are also involved in the opioid lawsuit.
As the county with the highest population in Region 6, according to the 2020 census, Raleigh County has the responsibility of organizing the meeting where representatives from each of the local governments in Region 6 will vote on who will serve as their one representative on the West Virginia First Foundation board.
Tolliver said his office sent notices this week to all local governments in Region 6 that this meeting would take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, in a conference room at the Raleigh County courthouse.
This meeting will be open to the public.
At the meeting, local representatives will nominations for the board position.
There are no restrictions on whom local governments can nominate, though the letter that counties received from the attorney general’s office made recommendations. The letter says nominees should have relevant knowledge, skills or experience related to substance abuse treatment, mental health, law enforcement, pharmacology, finance and health care policy and management.
It goes on to say that “nominations of current officials are strongly discouraged.”
Once the nominations are made, the nominees will then have an opportunity to address the representatives present before a vote takes place.
Although each local government in Region 6 will get a vote, those votes will be weighted based on the final allocations percentages for settlement distributions as outlined in the MOU.
Raleigh County’s allocation is over 5.5 percent. Next is the city of Beckley with an allocation of about 3.7 percent.
The majority of the local governments in Region 6 have allocations under 0.05 percent.
