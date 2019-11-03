Three young girls helped raise funds for a mentor who was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.
Kate Hontz, Rebekah Stephens and Callie Bethel of Troop WV3130 of the American Heritage Girls (AHG) organized a "Think Pink!" vendor fair fundraiser on Saturday to help raise funds for chemotherapy treatments for Rachel Quesenberry, one of their leaders in their local troop and a familiar face in their homeschool community.
Quesenberry, 33, has three children of her own and, due to the cancer, has been traveling back and forth to Huntington for chemotherapy, surgeries, and other appointments. She's undergone IV transfusions and will take additional chemotherapy medications for five years after the IV infusions.
Saturday's fundraiser, which took place at Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, included vendors from ThirtyOne, Avon, Pampered Chef, Heavenly Tarts, homemade baked good booths and more.
Just inside the church, a hot pink poster board read "Fight Cancer" and beside the poster sat Kate with a big grin, greeting people.
"I was so upset when we found out she has cancer," Kate explained. "So we knew we wanted to do something that would raise funds to help her."
Kate, who had a pink bedazzled breast cancer ribbon sticker stuck to her cheek, like Rebekah and Callie, said she has spent so much of her life getting to know Quesenberry and her children, and they are family.
Callie, too, felt, since they've known Quesenberry for so long, there was no question when it came to conducting a fundraiser for her.
"We just wanted to do anything we could to help with her medical expenses," Callie said.
Michelle Hontz, Kate's mother, said she was very excited when her daughter said she wanted to plan a fundraiser for Quesenberry. She said she felt Kate, someone with a big heart just like her friends, was perfect for the job.
"She has had Rachel's name written on her chalkboard under prayer requests for almost a year now. They love her," Hontz said. "Rachel is such a wonderful person and such a sweet lady. She has always kept her faith very evident throughout this whole thing, and I think it's great the girls wanted to do this for her."
Eight-year-old Grace Quesenberry was at Saturday's fundraiser. Although she was busy making her rounds, she told The Register-Herald the fundraiser made her very happy to know her mom was getting help with her cancer.
Vendors paid to set up at the event, and the fees will go directly to Quesenberry, along with 100 percent of the proceeds from baked goods and raffle tickets.
