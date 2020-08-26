Local Girl Scout works to save wildlife

Eleven-year-old Junior Girl Scout Jessalyn Desmond, a scout in Troop 37400 in White Sulphur Springs who has been involved in Girl Scouts for seven years, chose to save small West Virginia wildlife exposed to nicotine poisoning from discarded cigarette butts for her Bronze Project, a “journey” that each Junior troop must complete in the effort to aid her community.
Desmond, who has always loved animals and currently has five cats, two fish and a dog for pets, shared that she had been taking a lot of walks outside to pass the time and on many of her walks noticed that cigarettes butts were littering the ground.
Wondering if they could be a danger to the area’s wildlife, Desmond began to research the effects of cigarette butts and learned that just the smallest amounts of nicotine can poison birds, fish and small animals such as chipmunks, squirrels, cats and smaller dogs.
According to MSPCA-Angell, one of the first humane organizations in American founded shortly after the Civil War, “nicotine mimics a chemical, acetylcholine, which is naturally produced in the body and is responsible for stimulating nerves.”
Low levels of nicotine exposure in animals result in overstimulation of the nervous system, while high levels can overwhelm the nervous system, preventing nerves from functioning properly.
Symptoms often include excitement tremors, convulsions and drooling, a low heart rate, respiratory problems, paralysis, spontaneous vomiting, and, in some cases, death.
Packing up her research, Desmond got to work making seven cigarette receptacle buckets in the hopes that they would be utilized rather than people discarding their cigarette butts on the ground.
“I really just wanted to raise awareness,” the scout said, sharing that she filled the buckets with sand to weigh them down and placed them in high-traffic areas around White Sulphur Springs, including by the local library, park benches and several buildings.
On the side and top of the buckets, Desmond wrote, “Please help save our wildlife. Put your cigarette butts here.”
“This was the first year I had done anything like this,” Desmond said of her project. “It felt good to help and it was also fun.”
Desmond has checked on her buckets several times and is always pleased to see that they are full and that the ground around them looks a little cleaner.
For completing her Bronze Project, Desmond will soon receive the Bronze Award- the highest award that a Junior Girl Scout can earn.
She expressed her excitement for the award and is already looking forward to her Silver Project, which she will complete next year as a Cadette Girl Scout.