Local Girl Scouts are planning to give a pair of blue jeans and a backpack to their peers, and they are asking the public for help.
Troop #51264 and Troop #38124 of the Black Diamond Council have launched "Jeans for Teens" to help girls and boys.
From now until Oct. 9, the Scouts are asking for donations of gently-used girls' and boys' jeans, sizes 12 through adult, and duffel, zip and tote bags that are in good condition. They are asking everyone with a pair of extra jeans to donate.
Girl Scout Gracie Cliston, 10, said the Scouts have placed collection boxes around town.
"We made boxes and started putting them all over Beckley, in different spots so that whenever someone had a pair of jeans to donate, they would put them in the box," she explained. "A few days later, we go collect."
Gracie's mom, Angel Brandstetter, 41, of Beckley, is an assistant troop leader for the Black Diamond troops. Brandstetter saw a similar service project in another city and decided it was something that could be done for kids in Raleigh County.
At the Kids' Classic Parade recently, she and others in her troop sought out workers from Pressley Ridge, a foster care program that also operates shelters for kids in foster care.
"They don't have a lot of storage, but they do have room to store blue jeans, and that's something the kids can always use," Brandstetter reported. "A lot of the kids have nothing.
"They come in with a trash bag or a Kroger bag with their things in it," she added. "The teenagers get overlooked a lot of times.
"Jeans are something everybody has. Everybody has that one pair that's hanging in the back of their closet.
"If everybody would donate one pair of jeans, it would make a huge difference."
She said the Girl Scouts in her troops embraced the idea immediately.
"They were excited about it," she said. "They were all for it. People view Girl Scouts as cookies and crafts, and that's really not what we're all about.
"We're about teaching girls to give back to the community and to help others."
The girls wash and fold the clothing. Once the jeans are collected, the girls will help to deliver them to Pressley Ridge homes.
The Girl Scouts packed some of the blue jeans on Thursday at Cranberry Prosperity Elementary School.
Emily Adkins, 10, said community service is the best part of being a Girl Scout.
"I like how we give back to the community, and we get to help other kids," she said. "Some teenagers don't have nice stuff, so I thought that we could give a bunch of jeans to some kids."
She added that people are donating jeans in good condition, jeans that she and her friends would feel good about wearing.
Emily's mom, Stephanie Adkins, who coordinates events for the troop, said there are about 30 girls in the troop and that she is still signing up Girl Scouts from Kindergarten through eighth grade.
Adkins said Girl Scouts teaches leadership skills and community service to girls.
"It's amazing, the number of women that are in the world that were in Girl Scouts and that now have high-ranking jobs," she said.
She shared organizational statistics that show 75 percent of women serving in the US Senate were once Girl Scouts.
Adkins said providing jeans to kids who need them is one way of making society better.
"The society we live in, people look down on the kids that aren't dressed like everybody else," she said. "This is something they're really passionate about, and it's important."
The public may drop off bags that are in good condition and pairs of gently-used jeans at Med Express on Harper Road and at Beckley Crossing, Pioneer Bank beside of L&S Toyota in Beckley, Bookkeeping for You and Taxes Too, WV Realty Pros and Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary through Oct. 9.