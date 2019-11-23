It would seem that Santa wasn’t the only one who made a list this year. Lexi Jones, 10, a fifth-grader at Crescent Elementary, designed and decorated a flier detailing the needs of several nonprofit organizations in Beckley after realizing that many don’t donate because they don’t know how or where to give.
According to Lexi’s mother, Jerika Jones, Lexi has always had a giving spirit.
“We have donated every year for her whole life. She’s never known anything else.”
Jones stated that Lexi got the idea for the flier while sorting through her coats and choosing which ones she wanted to give to charity this year.
When Lexi asked her mom where else they could donate and what else they could donate, Jerika didn’t know how to answer.
“I told her that I didn’t know and she said, ‘Well, can't you look on Facebook?’ I did look, but it was so hard to find any information. When she saw that there really wasn’t any help online, she said that we were going to find out, that she was going to make the list and that I was going to share it on Facebook.”
“I always give back for the holidays,” Lexi explained. “So, I decided that since people don’t know what to give back or where to give back that it would be good to know where and what to give back. If more people knew how to help, they would.”
Over the next several weeks, Lexi spent her free time calling different organizations, asking them what their most needed items were and where people could make donations. Once she had her list compiled and decorated, Lexi and her mom went across town hanging fliers wherever they could.
When Shawn Ball, president of L&S Toyota in Beckley, saw one of Lexi’s fliers, he immediately donated $1,000 to each of the nine organizations listed.
As an active giver in the community, Ball already recognized several names on the list.
“She listed a group of charities that I already give to, but I liked that she listed items that they actually need and didn’t just ask people for money. This way they can get what they need.”
Ball stated that another factor in his donation was how inspired he was by Lexi’s actions.
“More people like Lexi are what the world needs. It’s nice to see kids do something besides play video games or have their phones stuck in their face all the time. My own kids could definitely learn something from her.”
“She is a very determined, active, and passionate kid, and I am not just saying that because I’m her mom,” Jerika explained. “You can ask anyone who knows Lexi and they will tell you the same thing and more. She just never stops going.”
Aside from being a full-time student, Lexi is also on her school’s traveling volleyball team, a member of 4-H, and a Girl Scout. She is active in church, participates in numerous extracurricular activates and, of course, attends as many community functions as she can.
On, Tuesday, Nov. 19, Lexi took her list a step further by joining Ball and several leaders of her listed organizations at Walmart to help them shop.
As Jerika Jones and Jerry Lester, captain of the Salvation Army, cleared the store’s shelves of bikes and toys, Kelly Elkins with the Mountain State Centers for Independent Living shopped the aisles for various foods such as soups, spaghetti sauce, tomato sauce, and ingredients for meals.
Several students from the West Virginia University Institute of Technology also took part in Tuesday’s event.
Each item that was scanned at the checkout was a gift for a community member in need.
“She is just so compassionate,” Jerika said of her daughter. “Last year she broke her foot and went to the Humane Society to pet the kitties because she was upset that she couldn’t help any more than that.
"As a mom, it is so inspiring to see that compassion in her," Jerika said. "You want to give back because she wants to give back. Then the fire starts and you want to do even more. She’s 10 and she’s been able to reach all these people and I am an adult and haven't done half of what she has. It makes me want to do better.”
One Voice WV, Carpenter’s Corner, the Women’s Resource Center and the Raleigh County Humane Society are just a few organizations on Lexi’s list.
l l l
Beckley Dream Center/Fishes and Loaves
Items Needed: Nonperishable food, new/gently used clothing, toys, household/infant items, shelter supplies
Take Items To: 224 Pinewood Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beckleydreamcenter/
l l l
One Voice WV
Items Needed: Nonperishable snack\/food items, travel-size toiletries, coats, socks, scarves, gloves, toboggans
Take Items To: 613 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.las:.ebook.cim/onevoicewv/
l l l
Carpenter's Corner
Items Needed: Nonperishable foods/canned goods (large is best), paper products (towels, plates, toilet paper)
Take Items To: 104 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecarpenterscornerbeckleywv}
l l l
Raleigh County Humane Society
Items Needed: Cat/dog food, bleach, litter, toys, pet beds, paper towels, grooming supplies
Take Items To: 324 Grey Flats Road, Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RaleighCountyHumaneSociety}
l l l
Women's Resource Center
Items Needed: Diapers, baby wipes, children's/women's sweats, hygiene products, cleaning/household items
Take Items To: 150 Campbell St., Glen White, WV 25849
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wrcwv/
l l l
Mac's Toy Fund
Items Needed: Unwrapped gently used/new toys, used/new bicycles, used/new dolls
Take Items To: BJW Printing at 3100 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacsToyFund/
l l l
Toys for Tots
Items Needed: New unwrapped toys
Take Items To: Multiple locations throughout Raleigh County, listed on Facebook or call 30-207-0105
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com2012ToysForTots/
l l l
Mountain State Centers for Independent Living
Items Needed: New/used adaptive equipment/assistive technology (wheelchair, cane, magnifier, etc.), canned food
Take Items To: 329 Prince St., Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MTSTCIL/
l l l
Salvation Army
Items Needed: New toys/kids' clothing (Angel Tree program), nonperishable food, used clothing/household items
Take NEW Items To: 312 S. Fayette St. and USED to: 600 S. Fayette St., Beckley, WV 25801
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Salvation-Army-Thrift-Store -155004497869994/
l l l
Many organizations need volunteers and/or monetary donations. Use Facebook to learn more ways to help.