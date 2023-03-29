Thursday-Friday, March 30-31
• Live at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre: 403 Neville St., Beckley, 7-10 p.m. WV Collective in partnership with Beckley Art Center presents a one-act play festival: 3 Short Stories. $20 in advance or $25 on day of show. Purchase tickets at wvcollective.org. This production is PG-13, not recommended for audiences under 13. 304-763-7059
Friday, March 31
• “Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr.”: 7:30-9:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. East, Lewisburg. In a brand new take on Roald Dahl’s “masterpeach,” James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree. 304-645-3838 ext. 114, jennab@gvtheatre.org
Saturday, April 1
• Easter Egg Adventure: Fayette County Park, 1268 Fayette County Park Road, Fayetteville. Registration, 11-11:30 a.m.; ages 6 and under, 11:45 a.m.; ages 7-12, noon. Bring your own basket. Check Fayette County Park Facebook page for updates or call 304-574-1111.
• Community Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., 611 N. Kanawha St., Beckley. Free event. The Raleigh County Partners In Prevention (PIP) team will host an Easter egg hunt for local children at Just For Kids’ Beckley location. Events include an Easter egg hunt, brunch, a free picture with the Easter Bunny, and many more activities. Bring your Easter basket. Contact Mitchell at 304-255-4832 or visit www.jfkwv.com.
• Empty Bowls fundraiser: The Place, at United Methodist Temple, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Quota Club of Beckley is in its 10th year of raising funds for local food pantries. Silent auction for items such as a 55-inch smart television, weekend getaways to The Greenbrier, Jeff Diehl pottery, Norma Acord pottery, or a gift card tree. Purchase tickets for a $20 donation at City Slickers, Salon Bella, The Youth Museum, The Carpenter’s Loft, and Quotarines.
Friday, April 7
• First Fridays After Five: April-December in Lewisburg with shops, galleries and restaurants in downtown staying open until at least 8 p.m. and many offering complimentary refreshments and entertainment.
• Adult Easter Egg Hunt: 7-9 p.m., The Resort at Glade Springs, 255 Resort Drive, Daniels. Enjoy tastings and Easter-themed cocktails and then hop on over to the driving range to grab as many eggs as you possibly can with hidden goodies inside. Some eggs will have “Big Kid” winning prize tickets. Tickets are $30 and include three tastings at the Cotton tail Mixology Bar from 7-8 p.m.; egg hunt will start promptly at 8 p.m. Must be 21+. 304-763-2000
Saturday, April 8
• Lewisburg 15th Annual Chocolate Festival: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The 2023 Lewisburg Chocolate Festival benefits the United Way of Greenbrier Valley and is a collaboration among Lewisburg Downtown Business Association, Greenbrier Valley CVB, City of Lewisburg, City National Bank, and Greenbrier Valley Theatre. Children’s activities, live music, street performances, chocolate tastings, pastry chef demos and more. Fill your Easter baskets with delicious chocolate from tasting locations all over downtown. Tickets are $1 each and come in sets of five. Most tastings cost $1; some are $2. Tickets purchased online only at www.unitedwaygreenbrier.org/LCF.
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
Sunday, April 9
• Tamarack Marketplace Easter Brunch Buffet and Egg Hunt: Buffet, face painting, children’s activity, Easter egg hunt and Easter Bunny. Seating times: noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. Egg hunt 2 p.m. Tickets are $60 for adults 13 and up, $25 for children 12-5, free for children under 5 with a paying adult. 304-256-6800
Friday, April 14-16
• Girls Weekend Getaway: Twin Falls Resort State Park. This weekend offers yoga, movie night with all the candies and popcorn the big theaters offer, ghost stories, hikes, tie-dye, painting and more. Twin Falls Restaurant is open. Call Twin Falls Resort State Park at 304-294-4000 or email twinfallssp@wv.gov.
Thursday, April 20
• Greenbrier’s Retail Collection Friends & Family Sale: savings up to 80 percent off. The Greenbrier Retail Collection’s clearance event on better men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and more. Located in The Eisenhower Room.
