Saturday, April 22
• Yoga Class for Kids: Craft Memorial Library, 10 a.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Children 7-12 can join instructor Kristy East for yoga. Participants can bring their own mat, or one will be provided. Registration required. 304-325-3943.
• The Great Gorge Gear & Yard Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., The Gaines Estate, 225 W. Maple St., Fayetteville. Annual two-day community yard sale. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Friends of New River Gorge. To become a vendor, call 304-382-7509. Vendor fee: one day $15, two days $25. https://visitwv.com/event/the-great-gorge-gear-yard-sale/2023-04-23/
• Beckley’s Coffee & Tea Celebration: downtown Beckley, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., hosted by Beckley Events and coffee and tea shops/vendors. Attendees buy tickets for samples (five for $5), and drink/dessert participants collect their tickets in exchange for samples. Food trucks, honey vendors, authors, music, and artists. 304-256-1776
• Carnegie Hall Needle Felting Woolly Lambs Family Fun Class: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Locally sourced wool and custom accents. Only basic sewing skills needed. All materials provided. Instructor: Karen Leland, maximum class size: 12, $35 for members; $40 for nonmembers, ages: 12 and older, 304-645-7917, fax 304-645-5228, www.carnegiehallwv.org
• Monster Truck Challenge LIVE: 2-4 p.m., State Fair of WV, 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg. This family-friendly event will feature a line-up of monster truck superstars along with a quad star challenge of top regional racers, a pro mini monster truck freestyle exhibition and more. Visit https://www.monstertruckchallenge.live/lewisburg-wv-2023 for ticket information. 304-645-1090
• Micro Wrestling Federation: 8-10 p.m., Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley. The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under 5 feet tall. Two single matches, micro brawl, body slams, suplexes, and punches to the face can take place anywhere in the venue. After the show, fans can socialize and get autographs. Tickets start at $25. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/micro-wrestling-federation-returns-to-beckley-wv-tickets-590077617037?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse
• Vintage in the Ville: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, Fayetteville. 20+ vintage clothing, local art, jewelry, and antiques vendors. All raffle proceeds will be donated to the Humane Society in Oak Hill. Free event. 304-658-8058, https://www.facebook.com/veryrarevintagestore
Wednesday, April 26
• Daylight Art Classes: 10 a.m., Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton. Instructor: John Coffey. A class for beginners and the more experienced wanting to refresh their basic drawing skills. Students will focus on drawing and sketching techniques, materials, and methods of drawing. The class will focus on drawing and sketching simple still life, landscapes, and people, mostly pencil and charcoal drawing. Students will need a 9’’x12’’ or 11’’x14’’ drawing pad. Two 2-hour classes, $50, box office: 304-425-5128, email: info@cmcwv.org
• Online Story Time: 11 a.m., Craft Memorial Library, 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. A different story each week. Stories will be posted to Facebook at 11 a.m. and will be available for viewing throughout the month. 304-325-3943.
— Compiled by Angelia Williams
