Saturday, Feb. 18
• 2nd Annual Father Daughter Prom: Ties & Tiaras, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., Charleston Women’s Club, 1600 Virginia St. E., Charleston. Welcome to the second annual father daughter prom brought to you by LAVISH. Food/dancing/and photo booth will be present. What’s a prom without a king and queen? Make sure to stick around to see who will be randomly crowned. $15-$30, 304-206-5766
• West Virginia Dance Company Concert, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg, WV 24901. $17.50-$22.50 including fees. 304-645-3838.
Sunday, Feb. 19
• Tamarack All Day Sunday Brunch: Every Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., One Tamarack Park, Beckley, Brunch Room. 304-256-6843.
Thursday, Feb. 23
• Thursday Evening Group Ride, free event, 12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Arrowhead Bike Farm and Campground, 8263 Gatewood Road, Fayetteville. Every Thursday evening, meet for a group ride on trails right across the street from Arrowhead Bike Farm. Bring your own bike and helmet or rent one from Arrowhead for the evening. Feel free to walk up or schedule online.
• Fayette County Beekeepers beekeeping classes, Fayetteville Presbyterian Church, 401 Maple Ave., Fayetteville. Running weekly for six consecutive Thursdays, ending on March 31. Classes are aimed at people who have never kept bees through beekeepers with one to two years’ experience. Classes will be taught by Rick Forren. Cost is $25, and registration will be on the first night of class. Payment may be made by cash or check, with checks made payable to the Fayette County Beekeepers Association.
Friday, Feb. 24
• Healthy Heart Fair: Free Health Screenings, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Beckley ARH Medical Mall located at 1256 N. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley (next to Sam’s Club). ARH Cardiology Associates – Beckley – invites you to their Healthy Heart Fair. Register for FREE health screenings including EKG, lipid panels, vitals, stroke assessment, glucose check (courtesy of Best Ambulance Service). Please fast for best results. Walk-ins only. No appointment necessary.
Saturday, Feb. 25
• Pokemon Celebration, 2 p.m., 600 Commerce St., Bluefield. Pikachu is coming to visit Craft Memorial Library. Drop by to celebrate Pokémon Day early. Kids ages 5-16 can meet Pikachu and enjoy a scavenger hunt. Have Pokémon cards? All ages are invited to bring your own Pokémon deck to do battle. Don’t have cards but want to learn to play? A limited number of decks will be available for kids, 16 and under, who sign up first. Cameras welcome. Registration required. 304-325-3943.
• Konnor Pack Solo Exhibition, Open Reception, 5 - 7 p.m., Love, Hope Center for the Arts, 100 Total St., Fayetteville, WV 25840.
• Winter Blues Farmers Market, 1 - 5 p.m., Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Drive, Charleston. This indoor event is in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to showcase the bounty that West Virginia can produce during winter months. During the four hours of operation, thousands of shoppers from the Kanawha Valley and beyond shop a diverse array of products – fresh vegetables, maple syrup, meats, soaps, salsa and more. This event is free to the public, includes live music, and has activities for children.
— By Angelia Williams
Shoppers will have the chance to talk to vendors and find out how they grow, make or produce their goods. Many vendors will also be sampling their products. The Winter Blues Farmers Market has been proven successful with sales topping $69,000 in 2022. If you would like to become a vendor for this event, the application is available online at https://agriculture.wv.gov/ag-business/winter-blues-farmers-market
• Voices of Appalachia Play Festival, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Greenbrier Valley Theatre, 1038 Washington St. E., Lewisburg. Call 304-645-3838.
