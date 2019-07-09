Local delegate says fight over education will continue

Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, believes the fight over public education within the West Virginia Legislature is not over yet, and, in fact, believes it's only just begun.
The West Virginia Legislature passed a sweeping education bill in June, allowing for the formation of charter schools in the state. Gov. Jim Justice recently signed the bill into law.
While speaking Tuesday to the Beckley Rotary Club, Bates took note of the bright blue banner presented in front of the Rotarians. The banner cites the four-way test members follow, including No. 1 — Is it the truth?; No. 2 — Is it fair to all concerned?; No. 3 — Will it build goodwill and better friendships?; and No. 4 — Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Bates said, jokingly, the state Legislature wouldn't do well abiding by the four-way test, speaking in particular of the recent events regarding the Student Success Act, and other versions of the "omnibus education bill."
He told Rotarians the term "omnibus" means something composed of several things, and any omnibus-related bill violates the state's constitution.
Bates believes the omnibus bill violates Article 6 Chapter 30 of the West Virginia constitution stating, "No act hereafter passed, shall embrace more than one object, and that shall be expressed in the title."
Back in October 2018, Gov. Justice promised teachers a pay raise — Bates said this was used as one of the many provisions to include in the omnibus bill, so others may go along with it.
"So what they do is they put in a little bit of an issue you're concerned over, then a little of another issue, then a little of another issue, and bundle it all together so you're prepared to go along with it and vote for it because it has your one particular issue in it, even if you don't agree with the rest," he said. "It's just wrong. We take a little bit of good, without fixing the problem.
"So we'll pass something, have a press conference making it sound good, when actually, it doesn't work. All of that was just an effort to get charter schools pushed through."
He said the Legislature will pass something, have a press conference to make it sound good, when in reality, it doesn't work well for the whole state.
A legal challenge regarding the bill may be in the works, Bates said, challenging the single-object provision of the state constitution.
"We can't agree on the facts, and until that day occurs we're on a rocky road," he said. "It's not over yet, and it's just going to get worse."
