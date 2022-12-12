A couple known throughout Beckley for their voice and dedication to the city were honored Monday night at the at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s 33rd Spirit of Beckley Dinner at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
As the 33rd recipients of the Spirit of Beckley award, Bill and Lynn O’Brien said they were honored to receive an award that has gone to other well-known and impactful community members.
“We’re really proud to be part of this,” Lynn said.
“For many years I emceed this event and other events and now to be on the property and to be honored, it’s incredible,” Bill said.
Due to Covid, the Spirit of Beckley award, which serves as an annual fundraiser for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, has not been given since 2019.
In bringing back the honored award, YMCA CEO Jay Rist said he could not think of a better couple for the community to rally behind in its contributions to the YMCA.
“The people that (the O’Brien’s) had relationships with and worked with to help improve the city, they're all represented here,” Rist said. “They've given in honor Bill and Lynn in support of the Y’s youth programs. So it's a huge thing to be able recognize them.”
Rist said the fundraising goal for this year was $100,000, which they were able to exceed.
“We actually have a little over $102,000 committed, which is a tremendous thing,” he said. “Every one of those dollars will go back into the community for life-changing youth programs at the Y office. Everything from after-school care for working parents, to early childhood education, to summer day camp, to swim lessons and youth sports like basketball and soccer.”
Bill and Lynn O’Brien have called Beckley their home for all but the first two years of their lives.
They married in 1973, and have one son, Jay, who lives in Kansas City but was present Monday night for the ceremony. They also have five grandchildren.
For many years the pair sat side by side as sports broadcasters calling and commenting on local games. Bill also garnered the titled of the “Voice of the Flying Eagles,” for his decades of calling games for Woodrow Wilson High School.
The O’Briens would later go on to be the owners of local radio station WJLS before gaining the title of mayor and first lady of the city of Beckley.
With such a long legacy in Beckley, there isn’t much that's not known about the O’Briens. But those whose spoke during Spirit of Beckley award ceremony honoring O’Briens, filled the evening with fun color commentary and stories about the couple.
The three co-chairs for Spirit of Beckley who led the charge to raise funds for the Y in honor of the O’Briens were Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, Beckley city attorney Bill File and former Beckley recorder-treasurer Byrd White.
Prior to presenting Bill and Lynn with their Spirit of Beckley pins and plaque, each of the co-chairs shared short humorous stories about their times with the O’Briens.
Rappold poked fun at what it was like taking over as mayor following Bill’s tenure but then went on to say that he was proud to have succeeded Bill as mayor and described him as a “wonderful mentor.”
White then joked about Bill’s first day as Beckley’s mayor when he had to be the one to break the news that the city was more than a million dollars in the red.
Despite facing this immense challenge on his first day in office, White said the city was lucky to have Bill as mayor.
Pastor Gordon Ross, former news director with WJLS, also spoke during the ceremony and shared tales of his time working with the O’Briens.
Video messages from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his wife, Gayle Manchin, congratulating the O’Briens were also played during the ceremony.
When it final came time for the O’Briens to speak, Bill started off by handing the microphone to his wife.
“We’re overwhelmed by this award and we will cherish it for the rest of our lives, however long that may be” Lynn said with a laugh.
She then handed the microphone back to her husband who started his remarks by assuring everyone that they would be lengthy.
After thanking his family, the co-chairs and everyone who donated, Bill let his true pride for Beckley show by sharing the memories that serve as the reason for why he is proud to call the city home.
He spoke of the many basketball games called in convention center with his wife for Woodrow Wilson’s basketball team.
He recalled the horrible winter storm that swept through Beckley roughly two decades ago when WJLS was the only station on the air in Beckley and he had to call in the National Guard for help.
Bill also spoke about his time as mayor, which was full of both ups and downs, but was never without time for his wife who he called his rock and his partner in everything.
“Beckley is such a terrific place to live, work and play and the spirit of Beckley is what this is all about,” Bill said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.