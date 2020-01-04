In April 2019 a man walked into New Beginnings Christian Church in Stanaford, threatening the pastor and the congregation. Jerry Wayne Hall was escorted off the premises. FIve loaded firearms were found in his vehicle and multiple other firearms along with some ammunition were found in his home.
Today, the church is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of those who attend, and many other churches are following suit.
This isn't something new, though. Mass shootings all across the U.S. are on the rise. On Sunday, Dec. 29, at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, a gunman opened fire, killing two people with a shotgun before a member of the church’s volunteer security team fatally shot him.
After the incident at the church in Stanaford, Pastor Lonnie Grear and his wife continue to work to make sure a scare like the one that occurred in April doesn't happen again. Although no one was hurt, one can ever be too safe, they said.
Since the shooting, the church makes sure to close and lock its doors during services and has also taken additional precautions by using a former police officer as a security officer, keeping lookout during services, the Grears said.
According to Slate, a political news source, there were 41 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019, 33 of which were mass shootings, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University. With 2020 just beginning, church officials feel a place to worship shouldn't be a place where you also feel worried, so some local churches have undergone training to learn how to better protect attendees.
New Beginnings Christian Church isn't the only church in the area working to ensure safety. St. Francis de Sales Parish also wants to make sure those who attend the Catholic church feel protected while doing so.
Deacon Harry Evans of St. Francis de Sales said it wasn't long ago when the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office held a seminar and training regarding worship spaces. He and other church members attended, and he said they took away a lot of useful information they continue to use today, including implementing more security.
"We did implement a committee for security at St. Francis," Evans told The Register-Herald. "We trained, we went through possible situations and scenarios that could occur, and we looked at how our physical area was able to accommodate or eliminate certain situations as far as access and situation awareness."
Although several churches throughout West Virginia have folks on their security teams trained and licensed in firearm carry and use, Evans said it hasn't come to that at St. Francis. Their security team isn't carrying firearms, but they have changed their entrance procedures and times they keep the doors locked.
"Right now, we have several entryways toward the back of the church. We allow people to come in those doors during services, and then we lock them. So, there's only one entrance to the church that's open, which is up front," Evans said. "So, if anyone comes in that front door with some intent, we'll have people there and ready. We will be able to see them and know who they are."
Evans said all ushers have been trained for pressed situation response, and the church has procedures to alert emergency medical services and local law enforcement during those situations. They have also upgraded their emergency medical supplies for incidents involving trauma or wounds, he said.
Although Evans shared some of what the church does to protect those who attend, he wasn't able to reveal it all.
"We can't give away all our security measures because then they could be used against us," he said.
The rise in mass shootings in the U.S. has been a devastating tragedy, Evans said.
"There always seems to be someone out there with a bone to pick. Maybe it's someone upset with the church, or maybe it's based around a situation involving domestic violence or something else," he said. "But one thing we've learned is don't ever think a situation like this can't happen to you. We always need to be prepared."
