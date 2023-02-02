Members of the Heart of God Ministries Church located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. will be celebrating 30 years since its establishment in 1993. The pastor and founder, Bishop Fred T. Simms, along with his wife, Lady Marilyn Simms, and family, embarked upon this incredible journey by faith and continues to be a blessing in the community and beyond.
The service acknowledging this milestone occasion will be Friday, February 3 at 7pm. The special guest speaker will be Beckley native Dr. Glen A. Staples, Presiding Prelate of the Temple of Praise located in Washington D.C. All are invited to share in this glorious occasion. For more information about Heart of God Ministries, log onto www.heartofGodministries-wv.org or visit the Facebook page.
