Burlington United Methodist Family Services will have its annual Pumpkin Festival 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5-6. Baked goods and quilts will be sold.
Beckley VA Medical Center will celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 244th birthday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15. Items from the VA Museum will be on display.
A workshop on money management will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Heber St., Beckley. The Bible contains more than 500 verses about prayer and faith but well over 2,000 verses about money. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Shannon Lindsey at 276-525-1850 or Frank Pennington at 681-207-1189.