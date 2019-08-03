Local auto mall named "Tier One" dealer

Beckley Buick GMC Auto Mall has been named a "Tier 1" inventory dealer — one of only two Tier 1 dealerships in the southeast region.
Since the dealership was purchased from the Hudson Automotive Group in December 2009, their goal has been to put their customers first.
"We take pride in providing our customers with exceptional customer service," said Lori Davis, dealer principal at Beckley Buick GMC Auto Mall. "Our success is due to our employees staying focused on keeping the customer the center of everything that we do.
"Simply put, the desire to do a good job motivates us each and every day. We are thankful for our customers in southern West Virginia and the loyalty they have to our area."
Becoming a Tier 1 dealer means that Beckley Buick GMC Auto Mall will receive the first choice in inventory and receive hard-to-find vehicles.
"In other words, our selection is better than most and our prices are low due to the volume that we sell," Davis said. "We are fortunate to bring this level of selection to the customers of southern West Virginia."
Beckley Buick GMC Auto Mall Inc. has been consistently awarded the Mark of Excellence Award from General Motors. In 2011, the dealership received the most prestigious Dealer of the Year award — an award reserved for the top 2 percent of GM dealers and a symbol of exceptional performance in delivering superior customer service while consistently growing sales.
Beckley Buick GMC Auto Mall Inc. is part of Hometown Automotive Group and King Coal Chevrolet dealerships, which employ approximately 250 employees in and around the Beckley area.
