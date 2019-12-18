Some may call him a patron of the arts. Others may call him "crazy."
Regardless, attorney Stephen New's announcement on Wednesday was no lawyer's joke.
New, of New Law Offices, will be doubling every donation that is made to Theatre West Virginia today.
"I want to challenge the business community and my fellow professionals to rise up and support the longest-running outdoor amphitheater in America," New, former president of the TWV board, announced Wednesday.
New's announcement came in the wake of Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold's declaration of today as "Theatre West Virginia Day" in the City of Beckley.
Rappold made the declaration at the Dec. 10 meeting of Beckley Common Council, in honor of the outdoor theatre that has offices in Beckley corporate limits and has produced dinner theatre at the Historic Black Knight Ballroom on S. Kanawha Street.
"Theatre West Virginia has become well-known and respected all over West Virginia," Rappold said Wednesday. "(General Manager) Scott Hill, the actors and his board work so hard to enrich the arts community here in Beckey and southern West Virginia.
"The City of Beckley appreciates its dedication and stands solidly behind all they do, as we celebrate Theatre West Virginia Day."
TWV produces summer musicals at the Grandview Amphitheater. For its 60th season in 2020, TWV is producing a reboot of the TWV original musical, "Honey in the Rock," which first debuted in 1961, longtime favorite "Hatfields and McCoys," Homer Hickam's "Rocket Boys the Musical" and the Broadway blockbuster "Hairspray."
The season is set to wrap up with a special Next Generation Musical, featuring the youth of southern West Virginia, according to a press release.
TWV General Manager Scott Hill said Wednesday that the organization plans to stay active in the city, too.
"We've been here, we choose to stay here in Beckley because we think it's a good thing for the arts community to be centralized here," said Hill. "We spend our summers out at Grandview.
"We're trying to help the City of Beckley, and I think the mayor appreciates our efforts."
New said he has issued the challenge for two reasons.
"We are anticipating another five percent budget cut from the state," he said, and, "We want our 60th year to be our best one, yet!"
Hill encouraged everyone to rise to meet New's challenge.
"He sees an opportunity to encourage other people to get into the arts, and it's a win-win for us," said Hill. "Mail check dated for the 19th or drop them at Steve New's law office and say, 'Double that, and donate it to Theatre West Virginia.'
"I hope some big checks roll out," Hill exclaimed.
New promised that the offer does not have loopholes.
"If I say I will match pledges up to $6,000, you can take that to the bank," he quipped.
Hill said that donations should be taken to New's office at 114 Main Street in Beckley or dated for Dec. 19, 2019, and mailed to P.O. Box 1205, Beckley, W.V. 25802.