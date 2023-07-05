Law enforcement from more than 20 agencies in southern West Virginia spent a week collaborating on the arrest of 48 people accused of violent crimes including murder, sexual assault and kidnapping.
The warrant sweep took place from June 26 to June 30 and led to 48 felony arrests as well as the seizure of 249.62 grams of fentanyl, 98.39 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 11.43 grams of marijuana and $182,187. Five firearms were also seized from people prohibited from possessing firearms.
The arrests and seizures were announced during a press conference Wednesday at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office as part of an operation called “Operation True Optics.”
U.S. Southern District of West Virginia Marshal Michael Baylous said the operation was a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force initiative which worked alongside the U.S Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division) task force.
“This is something that one agency would have a difficult time in doing, coordinating and arresting so many folks in such a short amount of time, it just shows that we do so much better when we work together,” Baylous said. “We can accomplish so much more, because none of our agencies have the manpower and the resources to make that kind of impact on a daily basis with all the other additional duties and responsibilities that we have.”
Baylous said law enforcement from Greenbrier, Raleigh and Fayette counties participated in the operation with U.S. Marshals Service footing the bill for officers’ overtime related to the operation.
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday said agencies in the task force were also able to assist the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office in a murder suicide investigation which took place in the middle of the operation.
“The task force agents were actually here at the office at the time that call came through, and we were able to divert those resources temporarily, and have an influx basically of manpower to assist us not only in securing two separate crime scenes, but also in looking for a violent fugitive,” Canaday said. “And I think that the ability to turn like that, just speaks to the level of cooperation and communication that we have between the agencies.”
In the midst of ongoing discussions with the city of Beckley regarding raises for police officer, Beckley Deputy Chief David Allard said operation like this gives the public an inside look at the work being done by law enforcement that typically goes unseen.
“Our guys put their life on the line every day,” Allard said. “The city council and the mayor have been great to us, but we do continue to look for ways to show the work that we do every day and hopefully be able to get that money they deserve.”
In addition to the high number of arrests, Greenbrier County sheriff Bruce Sloan said the amount of drugs is also significant.
“It’s one thing to arresting individuals, that’s obviously what our primary purpose . . . any amount of drugs that we can take off the street that does not wind up in the hands of other people is certainly beneficial,” Sloan said.
Allard said none of the arrests were connected to the shootings that took place at the end of April in Beckley but that arrests related to those cases would likely be made in the coming weeks.
“Our detectives are out of town today in Georgia interviewing some people. We hope from that, within the next couple of weeks we’ll be able to release more information,” he said. “We have made a number of arrests related to the shootings. We have not charged anybody with the murders that have happened. . . Our detectives have worked around the clock on these cases, and we do believe that within the next couple of weeks we’ll have some resolution.”
