A Lizemores man was sentenced on April 22 to a prison term for three felony offenses, according to a press release from the office of Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr.
Appearing before Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr., Anthony S. Lively, 26, was sentenced to one to three years in prison for the felony offense of attempt to commit burglary, one to 10 years in prison for the felony offense of grand larceny, and one to five years in prison for the felony offense of fleeing with reckless indifference. Lively was also fined $500 for the misdemeanor offense of unlawful taking of a vehicle.
In July 2019, Lively stole property from an outbuilding at a residence in Gauley Bridge. According to the press release, the stolen items included fishing poles and other fishing equipment valued at over $1,000.
Then, in March 2020, he stole a 2004 GMC Sierra truck valued at over $1,000 from a Gauley Bridge residence.
In May 2020, Lively stole a 2017 Jeep Cherokee in Kanawha County, and the vehicle was later recovered in Gauley Bridge. Lively fled the scene of an accident involving the vehicle, and he was identified by the belongings he left behind.
In June 2020, Lively fled from a deputy attempting to serve warrants. He first attempted to evade the deputy in a vehicle through Jodie before proceeding on foot into the Gauley River before he was ultimately apprehended.
Lively has remained incarcerated since June 23, 2020. He faces additional felony charges from unrelated incidents which remain pending in Fayette County.
The crime was investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith prosecuted the case.