Narrows Livestock Auction Market in Narrows, Va., reported 1,026 total head sold Saturday, Oct. 23, amounting to $676,061.36
Stock feeder cattle, number of head, 808. Steers, 200 to 400 pounds, $151-$172; 401 to 600 pounds, $95-$165; 601 to 800 pounds, $90-$148; 801 to 1,199 pounds, $80-$130. Bulls, 200 to 400 pounds, $31-$165; 401 to 600 pounds, $91-$163; 601 to 800 pounds, $79-$137; 801 to 1,199 pounds, $70-$102. Heifers, 200 to 400 pounds, $31-$1650; 401 to 600 pounds, $91-$136; 601 to 800 pounds, $79-$137; 801 to 1,399 pounds, $70-$102.
Slaughter cattle, number of head, 113; cows, $1-$80; bulls, $77-$89.
Goats, number of head, 16, sold by head, $55-$250.
Sheep, number of head, 12, sold by pound, $140-$230.
Baby calves sold by head, number of head, 5, $100-$210.
Cow/calf pairs sold by head, number of pairs, 11, $650-$1,500.
Bred cows sold by head, number of head, 41, $375-$1,100.
Hogs sold by the pound, number of head, 20, $55 to $77.
Load of heifers, 82 head, average weight 615, $141.25.