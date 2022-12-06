Narrows Livestock Auction Market in Narrows, Va., reported 487 total head sold Saturday, Dec. 3, amounting to $352,492.86.
Stock feeder cattle, number of head, 269. Steers, 200 to 400 pounds, $171; 401 to 600 pounds, $99-$190; 601 to 800 pounds, $63-$157; 801 pounds and up, $77-$143. Bulls, 200 to 400 pounds, $95-$171; 401 to 600 pounds, $86-$171; 601 to 800 pounds, $55-$140; 801 pounds and up, $70-$90. Heifers, 200 to 400 pounds, $70-$133; 401 to 600 pounds, $60-$131; 601 to 800 pounds, $50-$124.50; 801 pounds and up, $56-$107.
Slaughter cattle, number of head, 103; cows, $14-$83; bulls, $80-$110.
Goats, number of head, 17, sold by head, $50-$145.
Sheep, number of head, 8, sold by pound, $100-$147.50.
Hogs, number of head, 2, sold by pound, $81-$87.
Cow/calf pairs sold by head, number of pairs, 6, $850-$1,350; bred cows sold by head, number of head, 33, $450-$1,500; bred heifers sold by head, number of head, 1, $550; breeding bulls sold by head, number of head, 1, $1,000.
