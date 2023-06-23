The Lively Family Amphitheater in Oak Hill will kick off summer with a busy day on Saturday, June 24.
The amphitheater's free summer concert series Groovin' in the Hill that day will feature headline act Matt Mullins and The Bringdowns, as well as a special guest, Grammy winner Chance McCoy, along with Tessa Dillon.
Music starts at 6 p.m.
"This is the first year for our Groovin' in the Hills concert series and we’re absolutely thrilled with the line-up," said Kathleen Lively-Polk. "We hope to continue this each year and make it bigger and better with each passing summer."
There will also be a food truck competition on Saturday, according to the amphitheater's Facebook page. The food truck voted best will win a trophy.
There is a $50 fee to set up, and food truck vendors must have an Oak Hill city license. The fee will be paid at city hall prior to June 24.
Notify Lively-Polk that you’re registering at kathleenvlively@gmail.com.
Concerts later in the summer are slated to include The Kind Thieves with special guest Shawn Benfield on July 15, Buffalo Wabs And The Price Hill Hustle with special guest Long Point String Band on Aug. 12, and Matt Deal Has A Band Now with special guest Whiskey and Wine on Sept. 9.
