The Beckley Babe Ruth League and Trap Hill Little League each received checks for $10,000 in state economic development funds during a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, made the presentation.
Roberts said the funds for Babe Ruth will go to help with facility improvement while the funds for Trap Hill are to help with construction of its new field.
“One of the things that's very important about community has to do with the little leagues,” Roberts said during the commission meeting. “Forever and ever, we have to take care of those kids.
"If we don't give them positive things to do, and good places and safe places to do them, then we're going to be hurting as a community.”
Roberts said the funds are from the state’s Legislative Economic Development Act funds, which required approval from senate’s finance committee and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
Trap Hill Little League board member Benjamin Worley said the funds will make a “significant impact” in the construction of their new field which is still a year or two from completion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.