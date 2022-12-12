GREEN VALLEY — A place to get gasoline and all that a convenience store offers opened last week along Route 460 near Crumpecker Hill, and the location’s future plans include a new restaurant in February 2023.
The new Little General Store, which offers Exxon gasoline, opened its doors Thursday, said Greg Darby, president of Little General Store, Inc., and the store’s co-owner.
A large grand opening inflatable sign announced to motorists that they had a new place to stop for refueling their vehicles and themselves.
Plans are in place to add a Dunkin’ Donuts, Darby said.
While some Dunkn’ Donuts locations offer only coffee, the future Dunkin Donuts in Green Valley will be a restaurant featuring menu items such as donuts and sandwiches and more as well as beverages including coffee and tea.
“It will be a full-blown Dunkin’ Donuts,” he stated, adding it will be like one located in Beckley.
Darby said the plan is to open the new restaurant in February next year.
The new Little General location had been vacant for some time before the company purchased and renovated it.
“I’ve always drove by and looked at that site and thought it would be good,” Darby recalled.
Renovations such as installing new gas pumps took about four months to complete.
“We put new tanks in,” Darby said. “It’s got gas, diesel, everything.”
