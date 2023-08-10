Start to finish: 25 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
• 3 tablespoons warm water
• 3 egg yolks
• 3/4 cup melted butter
• 1 tablespoon white vinegar
• 8 eggs
• 4 bagels, sliced in half
• 2 cups fresh baby spinach
• 8 ounces smoked salmon, cut into slices
• 1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a double boiler combine the white wine vinegar, water and egg yolks to make the hollandaise sauce. Whisk constantly for about 10 minutes or until the mixture is thick and frothy.
2. Remove the inner bowl from the pot of boiling water and slowly drizzle in the melted butter, whisking constantly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place plastic wrap directly on top of the hollandaise sauce and set aside.
3. Fill a large pot with water and add the white vinegar. Bring to a boil. Break each egg into a small ramekin. Reduce heat and carefully pour eggs from the 4 ramekins into the boiling water one at a time. Let the eggs cook for about 3 minutes, and then carefully place them on a paper towel using a skimmer. Repeat for the remaining 4 eggs.
4. Toast the bagels. Layer each bagel slice with a small spoonful of sauce, a few leaves of baby spinach, 1 ounce of smoked salmon and a poached egg. Spoon a dollop of sauce over each egg, garnish with parsley and season with salt and pepper. Serve 2 prepared bagel slices on each plate over a bed of baby spinach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.