Shrimp tacos with cabbage, onion, parsley in tortillas.

Servings: 6

Ingredients

• 6 soft tortillas

• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons plain yogurt or sour cream

• 1 tablespoon hot sauce

• 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon flour

• 16 ounces medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 2 cups shredded cabbage (green, Savoy or Chinese)

• 1 red onion, thinly sliced

• 1 avocado, thinly sliced

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. Wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil and place them in the oven for 10 minutes before serving.

3. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, yogurt and hot sauce. Set aside.

4. In another small bowl, combine the cayenne, garlic powder and flour.

5. Place the shrimp in a medium bowl and sprinkle with the flour mixture, ensuring every piece is evenly coated.

6. Heat the oil in a large cast iron or non-stick skillet over high. Add the shrimp and cook on both sides until slightly charred.

7. Lay the warm tortillas out on a clean work surface. Add a tablespoon of hot sauce to each tortilla. Then, divide the cabbage, onion slices, avocado slices and shrimp evenly among the tortillas.

