Servings: 6
Ingredients
• 6 soft tortillas
• 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
• 2 tablespoons plain yogurt or sour cream
• 1 tablespoon hot sauce
• 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon flour
• 16 ounces medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
• 2 cups shredded cabbage (green, Savoy or Chinese)
• 1 red onion, thinly sliced
• 1 avocado, thinly sliced
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil and place them in the oven for 10 minutes before serving.
3. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, yogurt and hot sauce. Set aside.
4. In another small bowl, combine the cayenne, garlic powder and flour.
5. Place the shrimp in a medium bowl and sprinkle with the flour mixture, ensuring every piece is evenly coated.
6. Heat the oil in a large cast iron or non-stick skillet over high. Add the shrimp and cook on both sides until slightly charred.
7. Lay the warm tortillas out on a clean work surface. Add a tablespoon of hot sauce to each tortilla. Then, divide the cabbage, onion slices, avocado slices and shrimp evenly among the tortillas.
