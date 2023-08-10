Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 2 cups corn kernels
• 1 large tomato, seeded and diced
• 1 red onion, chopped
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 1 avocado, peeled and diced
• 2 tablespoons parsley or cilantro, chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lime juice, honey and paprika.
2. In a large bowl, toss together
the corn, tomato, onion, red pepper, avocado and parsley.
3. Pour the oil mixture over the vegetables and mix well.
