Mexican corn salad in white plate. Mexican food concept.

Mexican corn salad can be made with grilled or lightly boiled corn.

 Newspaper Toolbox

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 2 cups corn kernels

• 1 large tomato, seeded and diced

• 1 red onion, chopped

• 1 red pepper, diced

• 1 avocado, peeled and diced

• 2 tablespoons parsley or cilantro, chopped

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lime juice, honey and paprika.

2. In a large bowl, toss together

the corn, tomato, onion, red pepper, avocado and parsley.

3. Pour the oil mixture over the vegetables and mix well.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video