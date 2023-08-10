Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled
• 5 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped, divided
• 1 teaspoon paprika (or cayenne pepper or chili powder, to taste)
• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
• 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
• 2 small zucchinis
• 2 tablespoons butter
• Chopped herbs like rosemary, dill or parsley for garnish
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Place the shrimp in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the white wine vinegar, half of the chopped garlic, the paprika and the salt and pepper. Mix well to coat the shrimp and marinate in the refrigerator for an hour or two.
2. Preheat the oven to 400 F (use convection mode, if available). In a bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the other half of the minced garlic, the Italian seasoning and a dash of salt and pepper. Whisk lightly. Add the cherry tomatoes and coat them with the mixture. Place the tomatoes, cut side up, on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes.
3. While the shrimp are marinating and the tomatoes are in the oven, use a potato peeler to make long, thin zucchini ribbons.
4. In a large non-stick skillet, melt the butter. Add the zucchini ribbons and cook gently for 4 to 5 minutes over medium heat until tender. Don’t let them brown. Season the ribbons with salt and pepper and remove from the pan. Set aside.
5. In the same skillet, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the shrimp and cook for 2 minutes on each side.
6. Return the zucchini to the pan and pour in the hot tomatoes and their juices, if any.
