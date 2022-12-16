Saturday, Dec. 17

Crab Orchard Baptist Church, 1501 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard; community-wide Christmas luncheon; 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free dinner and everyone is invited.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Mabscott United Methodist Church; Christmas program; light refreshments to follow; 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

The Ministry Place, 221 Temple St., Hinton; Annual 200 Bag Christmas Groceries Giveaway; 3 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to come receive fixings for your Christmas meal. For more information, call Pastor Robbie Rodes at 304-466-8200. Registration at the door.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Beckley Community United Methodist Church, South Heber Street, Beckley; Christmas Eve service by Raleigh Shared Ministries, a candlelight service of music and telling of the Christmas story with Communion; 6 p.m.

United Methodist Temple, 201 Templeview Drive, Beckley; Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Church of God of America, 200 Bair St., Beckley; annual Christmas dinner; public is welcome, mask must be worn, temperatures will be taken at the door; 1 p.m.

