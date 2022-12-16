Raleigh General Hospital
Nov. 30: Christopher and Jessica Herndon Poticher of Danese, a daughter, Gwyneth Marie, born 9:41 p.m., 7 pounds, 14.2 ounces.
December 16, 2022
