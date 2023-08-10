Did you know that seniors can greatly benefit from regular physical activity? If you’re 65 or older, here are three good reasons to make exercise part of your daily life.
1. Prevent chronic illness
Exercise can help reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and even certain types of cancer. Moving your body can also help strengthen your immune system and improve your body’s ability to fight infections.
2. Improve balance
and coordination
Falls and injuries are more likely to occur as you get older due to poor balance and coordination. Fortunately, physical activity can help improve these physical abilities. Balance exercises can be particularly beneficial for seniors as it helps strengthen the stabilizing muscles and improve coordination.
3. Promote mental
and cognitive health
Exercise promotes the release of endorphins, also known as “happy hormones,” which help reduce stress, anxiety and depression. Several studies have shown that physical activity can also improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Incorporate exercise into your daily routine to improve your quality of life, maintain your independence and make the most of your golden years.
