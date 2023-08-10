Anytime you’re prescribed a new medication, it’s important that you understand its effects and how to use it. This makes it possible to avoid dangerous drug interactions and safely navigate side effects. You or your caregiver should ask your doctor the following questions when starting a new medication.
1. What’s the name of the medicine and why do I need to take it?
2. How often should it be taken, and when specifically should the doses be taken?
3. What’s the correct dosage?
4. Do I need to take it with food? Are there foods or beverages I should avoid when taking this medication?
5. If I need to take the medication “as needed,” what does that mean?
6. How long will the medication take to work?
7. Will the medication interact with other medications, supplements or vitamins I’m taking? Should any of these be discontinued or adjusted?
8. Can I drive when taking this medication?
9. If I miss a dose, what should I do?
10. What are the possible side effects? Should some of them prompt an appointment or an emergency room visit?
11. Will I need a refill? If so, do I need a new prescription each time (as is the case with some opioids)?
While it may seem excessive to ask so many questions, doing so will ensure your safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.