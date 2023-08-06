Zach Williams will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the State Fair.
Music is supposed to feel “lived-in,” not unlike a favorite old jacket or a first car. At least, that’s what mult-platinum, two-time Grammy Award-winning Arkansas-born and Nashville-based maverick Zach Williams would say.
Through a fusion of southern rock spirit and country soul, Williams creates music with an exterior which is worn down in the best way, but all heart underneath rough guitar riffs and gravelly vocals.
You’ll not only hear his journey in the music, but you’ll also see it in his unfiltered storytelling – how he went from a tiny town to international stardom, selling out shows, toppling charts, and collaborating with the likes of Dolly Parton. Along the way, he battled addiction, anxiety and insecurity, coming out on the other side with a whole lot to say.
ETIX is the official ticket seller for the State Fair of West Virginia. Tickets purchased from any other source are not guaranteed to be valid. Tickets are available online, by phone 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or in person at the State Fair of West Virginia Box Office.
