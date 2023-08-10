Yung Gravy will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the State Fair with special guest DJ Tiiiiiiiiiip.
Yung Gravy, 23, quietly emerged as a gold-certified phenomenon by way of hilarious ad-libs and airtight rhymes. Within a year, his 2018 “Snow Cougar” EP yielded a pair of gold-selling bangers — “Mr. Clean” and “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot” — jumping from early SoundCloud success to the hottest playlists on Spotify such as New Music Friday and Pop Rising, to name a few.
In its wake, he sold out three tours in North America, two tours in Europe, and his run of Australia and New Zealand. This hot streak continued as his world tour, “Experience The Sensation, Part 2,” also sold out.
During 2019, his full-length debut “Sensational” [Republic Records] crashed the Top 5 of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and put up 450 million-plus streams across bangers a la “Alley Oop” featuring Lil Baby and “Gravy Train,” which gave a facelift to Maxine Nightingale’s “Right Back Where We Belong.”
“I really felt like there was something missing,” Gravy explains. “I wasn’t hearing what I wanted to hear, so I stepped up to the plate and actually started doing it myself.”
Gravy hit his stride in 2016 Inspired by everyone from OutKast, Nate Dogg, Curren$y, and Action Bronson to Patrice Rushen and The Blackbyrds, Gravy took to SoundCloud to begin releasing music. The first song he uploaded, “Karen,” quickly garnished new fans and stirred a palpable buzz online. His first independent EP, “Mr. Clean,” went viral on the strength of “Continental Breakfast” on SoundCloud. Sandwiching a sample of The Chordettes’ “Mr. Sandman” between racy and raw rhymes, the title track “Mr. Clean” popped off and paved the way toward gold.
Soon, he reached #1 on Indify and had labels knocking at his door. Gravy kicked off 2018 with the sizzling single “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot.” Flipping the Dr. Seuss limerick upside down, the hook proves immediately infectious.
“I was at a house party in Georgia that got broken up by the cops,” he recalls. “We were accused of burglary, and I spent the night in jail. I got probation with community service. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, so all of the felonies were expunged, but I still got charged with ‘Criminal Trespassing’ and ‘Underage Drinking.’ The day I got off probation, I was super hyped and inspired. This is my freedom song.”
He teamed up with frequent collaborator bbno$ for a 2020 collaborative project introduced by the track “shinin on my ex,” which OnesToWatch predicted as “a surefire Tik Tok hit” and Lyrical Lemonade pegged as “another absolute slapper” and “a true classic.”
Gravy notes, “At the end of the day, this is all meant to make people feel good. This is party music, and everyone’s invited.”
ETIX is the official ticket seller for the State Fair of West Virginia. Tickets purchased from any other source are not guaranteed to be valid. Tickets are available online, by phone 1-800-514-ETIX (3849), or in person at the State Fair of West Virginia Box Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.