fayetteville – The spring season of the New River Youth Symphony & Chorus is scheduled to begin with rehearsals on Monday, March 7, at Fayetteville Christ Fellowship Church, 2855 Maple Ave.
Rehearsal time for the Youth Chorus is 5:27-6:50, Emerging Strings is at 5:30-6:30 p.m., and Youth Symphony is at 6:50-8:15 p.m.
The Symphony will have auditions for seating placement for new students at 6 p.m. See the “How to Join” page on its website newrivermusic.org for audition music.
NRYSC provides an opportunity for students from across southern West Virginia to play in a symphony and a chance to improve technical skills, develop musicianship, learn to work together and make new friends.
The Emerging Strings is a performing group for beginner-level students playing a variety of string instruments. Students will learn how to play beginner songs together in a mini orchestra setting.
The Youth Chorus, directed by Savannah Peters, is for students ages 10 to 24 to develop vocal technique and to experience the camaraderie of a group.
The New River Youth Symphony performs concert literature from the great composers, as well as the occasional jazz piece and holiday favorites. Since this is a full orchestra, woodwinds, brass, and concert percussion students are welcome. Symphony is for students ages 10 to 24 and is conducted by William Bailey.
Anyone interested in joining NRYSC should go to the website www.newrivermusic.org or call Kathy Bailey, 681-823-5115, or Crystal Bennett, 304-573-4310.