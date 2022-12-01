beckley – The Youth Museum will host its 10th annual Sensory Santa event on Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m.
Meeting and getting a photograph taken with Santa Claus can be unsettling for some so this event is catered to children and people with sensory processing disorder.
The event is designed to assist people who can become overstimulated in loud and chaotic situations but still want to create holiday memories with their families. The goal is to be able to interact with Santa – something many families take for granted. A visit with Santa should not be traumatic or stressful.
The event allows for children to get comfortable in the environment, play, work on a craft, have a snack or color while they wait and get acclimated to the environment. It also allows parents to meet one another and make new friends.
Upon arrival, families will check in at the front of the museum, where they will sign up for a visit with Santa. When a family’s turn comes up, staff will find and notify them.
Leslie Gray Baker, director of Beckley parks and recreation, said, “We strive to accommodate the child within their levels of comfort. We will do our best, but we also know that it is a process. We are anything but typical.
“Our Santa also signs,” Baker said.
Due to space availability, Baker said people may be asked to wait in their car until staff can accommodate the family.
“If you have five or more, we ask that you call ahead and let us know what time you plan to attend so that we can prepare accordingly,” Baker said in a press release. “Bring your phones/cameras, take lots of pictures. We hope to make some magic happen.”
The Sensory Santa event is a collaboration among the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, PNB, New River Community and Technical College Social Services Department, McDonalds of Beckley and “The Early Show” with Rick and Lola from 103CIR.
The Youth Museum hopes that by creating a welcoming environment it can bring joy and happiness to families and the community during the holiday season.
Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. The cost is $5 per person, and participants will also be able to enjoy Toys: The Inside Story exhibit.
The Youth Museum is located in the New River Park adjacent to the Exhibition Coal Mine. Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. For more information call 304-252-3730.
