The Beckley Area Foundation's Susan Landis Youth Philanthropists have announced thay they will be hosting a scramble golf tournament on the Cobb Course at Glade Springs on Sunday, Oct. 8, with all proceeds to provide grants to local nonprofit organizations.
The cost to enter is $400 per team or $100 per golfer.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. Mulligan bags will be available to purchase during registration.
Also, there wil be an opportunity to win a car, with a hole-in-one.
Hole sponsorships are available for $100 including a sign with your name or business name placed on the tee box on one of 18 holes.
The deadline to register is Oct. 1.
