Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published June 2, 2006. Davis passed away Aug. 1, 2010, of a sudden illness.
All the talk about graduation made me stop and think how long it’s been since I donned a mortarboard and walked across the stage to get a diploma. A friend and I were recently reflecting on all the things that have already become extinct for this generation — 45 rpms, radial telephones, wooden screen doors ... and the list goes on.
This week, she sent me the following e-mail that’s sure to bring baby boomers like me into some shocking realities.
You know you’re living in 2006 when ...
-- You accidentally enter your password on the microwave.
-- You haven’t played solitaire with a real deck of cards in years.
-- You have a list of 15 phone numbers to reach your family of three.
-- You e-mail the person who works at the desk next to you.
-- Your reason for not staying in touch with friends and family is that they don’t have e-mail addresses.
-- You pull up in your own driveway and use your cell phone to see if anyone is home to help you carry in the groceries.
-- Every commercial on television has a Web site at the bottom of the screen.
-- Leaving the house without your cell phone — which you didn’t have for the first 20 or 30 or 60 years of your life — is now a cause for panic that requires you to turn around and go get it.
-- You get up in the morning and go online before you get your coffee.
-- You’re reading this and nodding and laughing.
Well, most of us are laughing.
All of you young, beautiful people who will be graduating this month will have to wait about 20 years or so to appreciate the list of things you’ll find obsolete by then.
In the meantime, regardless of your age, seize the day, enjoy it, milk it for all it’s worth. That’s the only advice I’ve ever found consistently uplifting.
Today is a priceless treasure. It’s a one-of-a-kind adventure that will never come again.