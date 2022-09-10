Editor’s note: This column by the late Bev Davis originally was published July 3, 2009. Davis passed away June 13, 208, of a sudden illness.
In recent months, I’ve been getting a Divine message to learn to know when enough is enough and to be more grateful.
As if Heaven wanted to punctuate the point, I picked up a sale copy of Max Lucado’s book “Cure for the Uncommon Life,” and turned directly to a story that goes something like this:
A successful businessman driven by a relentless need to make more money always stopped after lunch each day and bought a bag of popcorn from a street vendor.
The snack held the workaholic through the long afternoon and late into the evening. His wife often lamented they never spent time together, and the tycoon had missed every dance recital, football game and awards ceremony in which his children participated.
It was his job, he thought, to make sure they had the best dance teachers, football gear and academic opportunities money could buy, so he worked harder and longer to provide those vital amenities.
One day, on his way to lunch, he noticed the popcorn vendor packing up his goods and getting ready to leave for the day.
“What’s wrong!” he wailed. “I’ve never known you to leave in midday.”
“Nothing’s wrong,” the vendor said. “I’m quitting early today so I can go home and sit on my porch and sip tea with my wife.”
“But there’s still so much day left. You could sell a lot more popcorn and make a lot more money today. In fact, you could have a much bigger business. You could buy lots of popcorn stands, hire lots of vendors and have a popcorn franchise. When you’re rich, you could sell them all, have enough money to go home, sit on the porch and sip tea with your wife.”
“Well, I can do that now,” the vendor replied. “So, I guess I already have enough.”
Good lesson. Despite having to work a little harder to make ends meet budget-wise, I have enough. There may not be a whole lot leftover after tithes are dropped into the offering plate and all the bills are paid, but there is enough.
We don’t hear much about the “seven deadly sins” any more, but greed is one of them. I hate to admit I may be affected more by greed than I’d like to think. We have been richly blessed in this country, and I find myself taking way too much for granted.
So I’m tying harder to not only be grateful but to show my gratitude and to encourage others to learn to recognize and appreciate having “enough.”
If you haven’t had time to breathe a prayer of thanks today for what you do have, how much money you do make, the degree of health you do have or the love you receive from family and friends, make this a moment of gratitude. Give thanks. Start living with an attitude of gratitude. Realize you have enough and take some time to sit on a porch somewhere and sip tea — or your favorite beverage — with someone you love.
